Riverside Community Day set with a full slate of fun Saturday

It’s a full blown day of outdoor activities, learning and adventures, shopping and art, and the third Riverside Community Day has a full slate of fun and fare happening in and around the center of the city.
Based at Riverside Landing, and spreading out to the historic post office and city park, members of Riverside’s Beautification Organization invite all to come be part of a featured family day for all ages.
Everything gets started at 9 a.m. Saturday, and will continue through 4 p.m., and parts of the activities will help the Beautification Organization continue their efforts to beautify and enhance the town’s scenic setting.
The group has already developed a native plant area within Riverside’s City Park, where blooms that will bear beauty for years to come, along with creating natural habitats for the wildlife that visits the area.
It includes American Lotus and Native Swamp Sunflowers, asters and cardinal flowers, and all who visit the event Saturday can learn more from botanist Michelle Reynolds, who will be on site.
Reynolds will lead a guided “talk and walk” through the area, and the first 13 youngsters to register for the events will receive a copy of a Children’s Guide to the Birds of North America.
There will also be a native plant sale during Community Day, and those who buy plants can get great tips on how to best plant and manage their purchases.
Another aspect planned for youth Saturday offers the chance for 12 kids to decorate birdhouses to add to the city’s park and plant area, the offering is available on a “first come, first served” basis.
Artists and crafters with their wares will be lined up for the occasion, offering their talents and treats for a little shopping during the day, and there’s a special Bake Sale from members of the Beautification Organization, said Julie Pounders, a founding member of the group.
Inside the city’s post office, Maddie Cochran hosts a Holiday Open House inside her shop, Local Sister,” with lots of gift and decorative ideas for homes and friends.
Buck’s Barbecue will be cooking up all kinds of the food truck favorites, with lunch and snacks, drinks and other delights available all day, too.
Inside Lakeside Landing, there’s a $1 a bag gift bag site for youngsters, where children can do a little holiday shopping of their own, Pounders said.
There’s also a raffle for a three seater canoe, with chances to win just $1 each. The lucky winner will be announced toward the end of the day.
On site, too, a Vintage Car show is planned, where four-wheeled enthusiasts can get up close with classic cars from the past, bearing the beauty of their restorations for everyone to see.
Pounders said she and other organizers hope the day will bring lots of family featured fun to take part in, and it’s a great way to become part of extending and continuing the city’s public areas.
“We all hope this is a day we can support our friends and families, our city and just have a really good time together,” she said. “We really want to help get our youth involved in enjoying the area they live in, and learning about its beauty, too.”