Riverside City Council approves property owner request to vacate pair of city roads

RIVERSIDE — The effort to develop a piece of property adjoining Paradise Isle in Riverside got another step closer Monday.
Members of the Riverside City Council approved a request from property owner Jeff Jones to vacate two unnamed city roads that affected the likelihood of building 31 townhomes on the site.
Following a public hearing held on the request, the council joined in a unanimous “yes” vote to approve the change.
Mayor Rusty Jessup said the matter had been in the process for almost a year.
Jones told the council his original plans for the property have changed, affected by inflation and costs.
He said he has revised original plans for building 54 condominiums to a plan that now would include 31 townhomes.
Jones described the look for the project as much like the Images development in the Cropwell area of Pell City. He said the project is proceeding in stages as he moves forward with the process.
Also Monday, the council approved the transfer of a license to sell alcohol for Kyle Ostermeyer, who now owns The Ark restaurant in Riverside. Alcoholic beverage service was already in place at the restaurant when Ostermeyer purchased the business.
The city also voted to increase city business license fees from the current rate of $12 to $14.
Riverside resident Julie Pounders updated the council on the upcoming Riverside Rocks event, hosted by members of the Riverside Beautification Organization on Nov. 5.
The Community Day includes expanding this year, Pounders said, with more activities in the works to include families, and especially, youth.
“We want to get our kids involved in their community,” she said.
The event begins at 9 a.m. at Riverside Landing and will continue until 4 p.m. So far, there are 14 vendors lined up with an array of arts and crafts, a silent auction and bake sale, a canoe raffle and recreative native plant sale and visits from the Coosa River Keepers and Logan Martin River Management.
Barbecue will be available on site and native plant expert Michelle Reynolds will lead a walk through Riverside Park.
Children are invited to join in a hands-on event to learn about river birds and paint their own bluebird houses to place inside the park.
Pell City resident Barbara Collins spoke to the council to inform them of a Halloween event city residents are invited to attend in the city’s Glenn City Community Oct. 21, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.
Collins said the event is hosted by members of the Eastern Star, and will include a several block area in the neighborhood. The Trunk or Treat includes the areas surrounding First Baptist Church South, Duran South School, the Earnest White Community Center and Glenn City Park.
Collins said the Halloween event is planned as a safe outing for youngsters, and invites children of all ages dressed in creative and not scary costumes.