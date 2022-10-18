 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Riverside City Council approves property owner request to vacate pair of city roads

Riverside Teaser

Riverside City Hall

 Tucker Webb/The Daily Home

RIVERSIDE — The effort to develop a piece of property adjoining Paradise Isle in Riverside got another step closer Monday.

Members of the Riverside City Council approved a request from property owner Jeff Jones to vacate two unnamed city roads that affected the likelihood of building 31 townhomes on the site.