Riverside Beautification Organization adds variety to city’s landscape

They take on projects that beautify and educate, and organize gatherings that promote the work they do.
The 25 women who get together when they can as the Riverside Beautification Organization are devoted to the missions they’ve adopted in their town, and it seems that once one project is in place, there’s another following right behind it.
The group formed in 2008, and its work has continued, aiming to make the lakefront community stand out by showcasing the natural beauty that surrounds it.
Successful in receiving a grant this year from Alabama Power Company’s Good Roots Grant, the organization was able to add 35 native Alabama trees inside Riverside Park. The group also procured an assortment of trees to plant in carefully chosen spots throughout the city’s other park areas. The species included southern crabapples and redbuds, red mulberry and many others. The group also chose blueberry bushes that now border alongside park walking trails.
Selecting spots for the trees meant anticipating growth patterns to create shaded areas along trails. The trees and shrubs were put in place in April and early May, as they are still dormant and can adapt to the locations prior to a new growth period on the way.
The trees are labeled for others to learn their identity.
One of the driving forces for the project was to maintain the rich culture of biodiversity that the state of Alabama is known for, said Julie Pounders, presidentfor the organization.
The organization has readily adopted the areas surrounding city buildings, including the public spot known as Riverside Landing, where the city maintains a boat launch and access to the water. Riverside Landing serves as a community meeting spot with its access to the park as well, and a historic building that has been renovated as funds allow.
Another project in progress is the RBO’s adoption of the body of water members have named “Lotus Pond,” inside the city park, where they work to preserve its natural habitat.
Native flowers, shrubs and trees placed around the area provide shelter, food and nesting areas for the animals that choose the location.
RBO has also established a butterfly garden within the park, duck boxes have been put in place, and with an Alabama Audubon grant, the RBO received help to add two osprey nest platforms. Several bluebird houses are in place.
The organization is hoping to become a part of the Alabama Birding Trail, and has applied for this status, Pounders said.
Each November, the RBO hosts its Community Day in Riverside, with a craft show and sale, bake sales and local goods and silent auction to help fund further progress with their projects. There is also a planting session at the park during the event.
“The goal of the Riverside Beautification Organization’s Lotus Pond, as with our other efforts, project is that it becomes an outdoor classroom for gardeners, children, biology students, birders and wildlife supporters of all kinds,” Pounders said.