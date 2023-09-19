Riverside approves budget with all departments expecting surplus

The upcoming budget year holds good news in all departments for the city of Riverside.
Mayor Rusty Jessup said the improving outlook for the city’s finances is due to careful management from all department heads, and the budget preparation work from City Clerk Candace Smith.
“I feel that we’re now in very good financial condition,” Jessup said following the council’s vote to approve the $1,546,600 budget.
The total figure includes both the General Budget Expenses of $803,100 and the city’s Water Fund Budgeted Expenses of $743,500.
As yearly budgets are prepared using third quarter fiscal year data due to the current quarter not ending until Sept. 30, Jessup said according to this data, revenues have exceeded last year’s budgeted income by 12 percent.
“Still, there is some economic uncertainty as we continue into the next fiscal year,” he said. “With this uncertainty in the national economy, the revenue projections for fiscal year 2024 are modest.”
Jessup said the budgeted expenditures for the city in the coming year are based upon 90 percent of the estimated income. Estimated income for the upcoming year is approximately $42,000 more than it was last year, he said.
The 10 percent being held back is money the city can hold in reserve for unforeseen circumstances, he said.
By department, General Expenses for operations are estimated at $304,500 with an estimated income of $342,000, leaving a surplus of $37,500.
In the Police Department, estimated income is $558,000 and expenditures budgeted at $501,600, which leaves a surplus of $56,400.
The Fire Department is expected to have a $24,000 surplus, with income projected at $235,000 and expenditures of $211,000.
The city’s Water Department is estimated to have $830,000 in income, with $743,500 budgeted for operations. The surplus for the department is expected to be $86,500.
In the Parks and Recreation Department budget, revenue is budgeted at $35,000 with expenses projected at $27,500, leaving a surplus of $7,500.
For the Road Department, the estimated income is $70,000, with expenditures of $63,000. This leaves a surplus of $7,000.
Jessup said there will be expenditures for the city’s Police Department highlighting the 2023-2024 budget.
These include spending $16,525 for five ballistics vests for police officers, three vehicle laptops costing approximately $6,000, two Tasers for $2,200, $550 for two portable breathalyzers and $100,000 to meet requirements for the county’s new radio system for first responders.
The Water Department is budgeted to purchase a side cutter machine at a cost of $10,000 and is estimated to spend $100,000 for meters and batteries.
Jessup said some of the projected goals for purchase will include seeking grant assistance and possible other funding to cover costs.