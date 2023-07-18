Riverside apartment complex to convert to new water payment system

With some wiggle room left in the 2022-23 budget, and some extra income in the Riverside water department, city officials plan to spend some of that money in a way that will bring savings in the long run.
The investment will cut down on labor expenses for maintaining water service at River House Apartments.
The 144-unit complex operates at present on individual water meters for each apartment — residents are billed individually by the city, which also takes care of maintenance matters.
But now the city is adopting a plan to spend approximately $18,000 to buy and install a master meter for the complex, and subsequently turn over maintenance for the water line infrastructure to the complex management.
A master meter would record usage for each individual unit and the complex, not the city, would collect payments for the individual residents. This would eliminate the city absorbing the costs when complex residents move without notice to the water department, and water accounts remain active with the city. It would also address lost revenue when residents move without paying a final bill.
Water Department director Brian Gulledge said the department averages close to 1,000 work orders a year for the apartments, costing the city much in labor for salaries and use of manpower.
Mayor Rusty Jessup said the change would match how other multi-unit developments are set up for water service, and how all be will done in the future.
Officials voted Monday to approve amending the budget to accommodate the expenditure.
“This won’t put us in the red,” Jessup said. “And we’ll save a lot in the long run.”
Officials also want to address some paving in the city, but determining which roads are affordable for the city and which are in greatest need.
Jessup said the city could spend about $94,000, and discussion of paving included Lakeview Circle, Sparrow Lane, Deerfield Road, Jasper Lane and Phoenix Lane.
Officials also cited a need to restore walkways and decking along the waterfront at Riverside Landing, and discussed the possibility of doing the work a section at a time. Boards along the structure are warping and some have splintered simply due to weathering, and Jessup suggested the council consider composite material for the repairs.
The council did decide to replace areas as they could, and go ahead and spend up to $1,000 on materials to spend on the repairs for now.
Riverside Beautification Organization representative Julie Pounders gave a short report on recent activities of the group, including raising $6,800 with their recent Poker Run held at Riverside Landing,
Pounders said the event attracted approximately 385 people to support the event, which funds beautification projects.
This month, the group is adding five weather-tolerant park benches to the city’s walking trail and park area and is discussing a painting and mural project for the Riverside Landing buildings, which could be viewed from the water.