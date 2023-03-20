Riverside announces rise in water rates, minimum bills

Water customers within the Riverside city limits will see a $4 rise in water service rates starting in June if they pay a minimum monthly bill of $22.70 per month.
That amount reflects use of from zero to 3,000 gallons of water monthly.
Rates will also increase for customers outside the city limits, with minimum bills rising to $35.12 each month.
For both inside and outside the city limits, usage of more than 3,000 gallons monthly will cost $6.72 for each additional 1,000 gallons used.
Non-residential customers will pay a minimum bill of $31.12 within the city limits, and $35.12 outside the city limits, for the first 3,000 gallons used, with an additional fee of $6.72 for every thousand gallons used above the first 3,000.
Commercial rates will begin at $54.15 for the first 3,000 gallons within the city limits, and $60.16 outside the city limits. These customers will also pay $6.72 for every 1,000 gallons over the minimum use rate.
Utilities Supervisor Brian Gulledge said most of the water system’s customers are within the city limits, with approximately 300 customers outside the city and about 930 customers located within the city limits.
Under the ordinance to be adopted next month, residential fees for new customer deposits will be $120, for residential rental customers, $155; non-residential fees, $120; and commercial deposits, $195.
Miscellaneous additional fees will include a delinquent fee of $50 for a first notice, $75 for a second notice and $100 for a third notice.
Late fees for payments will have a 10 percent charge added, returned check fees are set at $30, leak check point request will cost $20 as will re-read requests and data log requests.
After hours service calls will cost customers $100.
In other matters Monday, city officials agreed to continue a study of supplying added security for City Hall and did not take action on the matter.
The council also approved advertising two used police cars on the internet for sale.
Mayor Rusty Jessup announced that the Riverside Beautification Council will host its first Spring Fling event Saturday, April 1, at Riverside Landing and feature approximately 20 vendors, an Easter egg hunt, a visit from the Easter Bunny plenty of other family activities.