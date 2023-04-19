Riverside announces paving grant, releases second quarter budget report

The city of Riverside has good news for those who regularly travel Depot Street, with the award of an Alabama Department of Transportation grant that will help cover the cost of repaving a main road through the city.
The $250,000 grant will be combined with approximately $250,000 coming from the St. Clair County Commission to cover the remainder of the cost, said Mayor Rusty Jessup.
“I’d like to think this can be done in 2023, but I don’t know yet,” he said.
The council also released a report of the status of its 2022-23 budget. The second quarter of the year shows seven of 21 areas that are above the 50 percent mark in their expenses.
These include the Utilities Department at 58 percent of their budget used, bank charges with 65 percent of that budget used, phone and cell expenses at 55 percent and street lights with 85 percent of this budget used.
Also, Workman’s Comp Insurance has used 60 percent; office supplies, 52 percent; and E-911 Dispatch, 93 percent.
Certain costs are paid yearly, such as the expense of Animal Control Services at $8,500, which reflects 100 percent use of those funds.
The Police Department shows a use rate of 51 percent for the year; the Fire Department, 80 percent use with repairs and maintenance costs reflecting 58 percent of the department’s budget use; 56 percent for supplies; 57 percent on vehicle expenses; and 75 percent for fuel costs.
In the Water Department, the report includes 69 percent spent for salaries, 58 percent for office supplies, 62 percent for phone and cell costs; 70 percent for water supplies; 91 percent for vehicle costs; 91 percent for fuel; and 67 percent for postage.
Overall, the department has used 59 percent of the year’s budget.
The council also discussed posting a speed limit sign on Depot Street, north of City Hall where one has been reported as not present. The council agreed to the measure, and Jessup said he was fairly certain that the city already had one available to post.
The next regular meeting for the council is May 1 at 5 p.m. at City Hall.