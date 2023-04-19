 Skip to main content
Riverside announces paving grant, releases second quarter budget report

The city of Riverside has good news for those who regularly travel Depot Street, with the award of an Alabama Department of Transportation grant that will help cover the cost of repaving a main road through the city.

The $250,000 grant will be combined with approximately $250,000 coming from the St. Clair County Commission to cover the remainder of the cost, said Mayor Rusty Jessup.