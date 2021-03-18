Ritz Theater will host 'Water Thy Roots'

The 175 Players Guild will present a dramatic reading of “Water Thy Roots” by Terenecea L. Holtzclaw on March 20 at the Ritz Theater in Talladega starting at 7 p.m.
Holtzclaw is a Talladega native and resident of Birmingham.
According to a description of the reading in an announcement of the event, “‘Water Thy Roots’ is a play based on two families who are devoted to the land left behind by their ancestor. But what happens when there is a sudden death and the garden begins to perish? Who will step up the plate and who will say their final goodbye? Will the roots that run beneath their feet be strong enough to keep them above ground? Please join us as we tell the story of these young individuals as they experience sickness, love, heartbreak and growth together.”
The release does warn that the play contains references situations including childbirth, drug abuse and suicide.
Seating for the live event will be limited to 100 people, and there are still tickets available as of Thursday evening. Tickets are available by phone at 256-589-0713, or by email at info@btltheatre.org.
Once the Ritz hits the 100 person capacity, the event can still be watched via livestream. Dial in is us02web.zoom.us/j/88363972297?pwd=NVBuTncyaFp6OTRzSlRZS05wb0JOQT09, Meeting ID: 883 6397 2297, Passcode: 857294.
Holtzclaw also works with the drama program at Talladega High School, and says she hopes Saturday’s event will help light a fire under a children’s theater program that she is hoping to begin later this year. She said she will be announcing the details of a performance of “The Lion King Jr.” coming up in the spring.