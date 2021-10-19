Ritz Theater will host simulcast of Helen Keller documentary

The historic Ritz Theater in Talladega will host a special simulcast tonight of the PBS documentary “Becoming Helen Keller,” starting at 8.
According to Ritz Executive Director George Culver, the documentary was “almost three years in the making …” and “a collaboration with (Alabama Institutes for Deaf and Blind) and Alabama Public Television.”
The documentary is part of PBS’s awarding-winning "American Masters" series. In advance of the screening, at 7:30 p.m., there will be a short program with opening remarks and perspectives on Keller’s life by AIDB President Dr. John Mascia and APT Interim Executive Director Philip Hutcheson. In the audience will be 170 students from AIDB.
"Although the film is a tribute to one of the most accomplished and extraordinary native Alabamians ever," Culver said, "the is also a Talladega tribute to AIDB, whose legacy in our community and in Alabama we all cherish.”
Because of safety precautions, attendance will be limited to 325, including APT, AIDB and Talladega personnel.
The documentary, according to APTV, rediscovers the complex life and legacy of author and activist Helen Keller (1880-1968), who was deaf and blind since childhood, exploring how she used her celebrity and wit to advocate for social justice, particularly for women, workers, people with disabilities and people living in poverty.
The story is told through rare photographs, archival film clips and interviews with historians, scholars and disability rights advocates. It is narrated by author, psychotherapist and disability rights advocate Rebecca Alexander.