Ritz Theater will host benefit concert to honor Bobbye Trammell

The historic Ritz Theater in Talladega will host a memorial benefit concert for Hall of Heroes Founder Bobbye Trammell, who died last month at the age of 90. The concert will be Friday at 7 p.m.
The entrance fee is a donation to the Hall of Heroes. There will be no reserved or special seating.
The show will be a performance by Tony and Donna Haynes with the LLH Band. This lineup will be familiar to Ritz patrons from the “soft-re-opening” of the theater in December, after having been closed for 10 months because of COVID-19.
The band consists of Kenny Roberson on bass, Alan Wilson on lead guitar, Alan Atkinson on keyboards and saxophone, Jimmy Ray Cash on steel guitar and Jim Kaufman on drums. Talladega County Commissioner Haynes and his wife Donna will be featured vocalists.
At the December show, the focus was on faithful covers from the Merle Haggard songbook.
Trammell and a handful of other citizens launched what became the Hall of Heroes in 2004 to honor the service of Talladega County residents who had served in the military in wartime. The Hall eventually grew from a display in a hallway of the Armstrong Osborne Library to a full-fledged museum in the old Wood-Weaver Shoe Store on the Square. The Hall draws visitors from all over the United States and several foreign countries.
Hall of Heroes Board members will be working the lobby Friday night, and the concession stand will be open.
Since the start of the pandemic, the Ritz has installed floor-mounted hand sanitizers and an electrostatic fog machine.