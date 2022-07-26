Ritz Theater will host a live tribute to the acoustic side of Led Zeppelin

Friday night, Talladega’s historic Ritz Theater will host a live performance by Bron-Yr-Aur, a group of seasoned performers giving a live tribute to the acoustic side of Led Zeppelin.
From 1969 to 1980, Led Zeppelin’s music defined defined the bluesier aspect of the hard rock of the period. But their status now as metal forefathers shortchanges their overall legacy; their music owed an enormous debt to folk music as well, and their catalog contains quite a few softer, unplugged-style numbers, starting especially with their third album.
It is the somewhat mellower side that the musicians of Bron-Yr-Aur will be focusing on Friday night, although according to guitarist Allen Barlow, there will also be “some surprises.”
“The name Bron-Yr-Aur comes directly from the Led Zeppelin story,” Barlow said. “After they came off the world tour for their second album, Robert Plant and Jimmy Page (Zeppelin’s singer and guitarist, respectively) decided they needed a break. Bron-Yr-Aur was the name of a cottage in Wales that Plant had gone to with his family when he was younger, so Page and Plant took their significant others at the time with them and went there.
"While they were there, they ended up writing a whole lot of songs, including a lot of their acoustic classics. They wrote most of Led Zeppelin III there and other songs that turned up later, including ‘Stairway To Heaven.’ The songs they wrote during that time trickled down through their catalog until their last album in 1980.”
In fact, there are two song titles in the group’s catalog that refer to the cottage: “Bron-Yr-Aur” on Led Zeppelin III and “The Bron-Yr-Aur Stomp” on Physical Graffiti from 1975.
“This show is really dedicated to the acoustic side,” Barlow explained. “It’s not necessarily a typical Led Zeppelin tribute, we’re not going to be whipping out Les Paul’s or anything like that. But you can expect a good mix of really well known songs and deep cuts.”
In addition to Barlow, who also teaches at the Homewood School of Music, the band consists of vocalist Jon Campbell, bassist Chris Kozak and drummer Mark Lanter.
“Mark teaches jazz drumming at the University of Alabama and a music history course viewed through the lens of the Beatles at UAB,” Barlow said. “Chris is actually the head of the jazz department at University of Alabama. And Jon is just supremely talented. He has an uncanny gift for sounding exactly like Robert Plant. We’ve been playing together since we were kids.”
The four musicians have played together in various combinations for years. “We were all involved in the Maverick Lounge Project, which takes an approach kind of like what VH! Used to do with ‘Behind The Music,’ expect we’re doing it live. We present the story of one artist by performing their songs in chronological order.” They have done shows based on Eric Clapton, Steely Dan, the Muscle Shoals sound, Crosby Stills Nash and Young, The Band and Marvin Gaye, among others.
Led Zeppelin has not gotten the Maverick Lounge treatment yet, but Barlow said whenever they played the songs at other gigs, “it always got a great response. That music is in our DNA.”
Still, it took the global pandemic to help kickstart the current project. During the lockdown, Barlow posted some solo acoustic performances online, which drew the attention of the Shelby County Arts Council Director Bruce Andrews.
“He asked me to do a livestream, but I was afraid people would watch two or three instrumental guitar pieces and then get bored," he said.
Barlow suggested a group performance, and Andrews jumped at the chance.
There were also two other live streams that benefitted fellow musicians who couldn’t work while the world was shut down for COVID that ended up raising about $8,000 total.
The group made their live debut in front of a real audience in March, in Shelby County, and came close to selling out the venue.
“The guys said ‘let’s brand this, and start taking it around. And that’s what we did,” he said.
The Talladega show will be a launchpad for the band’s next phase, he said. “Onward and upward from here.”
Friday’s show begins at 7 p.m. Tickets are $22 each, and seats are still available as of Tuesday afternoon, according to Ritz Theater executive director George Culver.
For more information, call 256-315-0000.