Ritz Theater will host a live tribute to the acoustic side of Led Zeppelin

 Bob Crisp

Friday night, Talladega’s historic Ritz Theater will host a live performance by Bron-Yr-Aur, a group of seasoned performers giving a live tribute to the acoustic side of Led Zeppelin.

From 1969 to 1980, Led Zeppelin’s music defined defined the bluesier aspect of the hard rock of the period. But their status now as metal forefathers shortchanges their overall legacy; their music owed an enormous debt to folk music as well, and their catalog contains quite a few softer, unplugged-style numbers, starting especially with their third album.