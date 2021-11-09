Ritz Theater will begin open auditions for 'Missoula Children's Theater' on Monday

After a two-year, COVID-19 mandated hiatus, "Missoula Children’s Theater" is returning to the Ritz Theater in Talladega.
According to Ritz Executive Director George Culver, since debuting in 1997, Missoula “has had a huge impact for four generations of area students.”
“With the exception of a two-year COVID hiatus in 2019 and 2020, the historic Ritz Theater has presented an annual weeklong residency by Missoula Children’s Theater since 1997, imparting important life skills that participating students will use for a lifetime,” Culver said. “We have genuinely missed Missoula’s annual residency and could not be more excited about their return next week.”
Open auditions for the MCT production of “The Snow Queen” will begin Monday at 4 p.m. for area students in grades 1 through 9.
Auditioning requires “no advanced preparation,” Culver said. “Everyone auditioning should arrive prior to the 4 p.m. sharp start time and be prepared to stay for the full two hour audition. Some of the newly selected cast members should also be prepared to stay for the first two hour rehearsal afterward.”
“The Snow Queen” is based on the mid-19th century fairy tale by Hans Christian Anderson. The casting will fill 50 to 60 roles, including the title character, Gerda, Gerda’s grandma, Gerda’s best friend Kay, Kay’s grandma, the gardener woman, Bae the Reindeer, Yeti, the Little Robber Girl, Mr. and Mrs. Crow and the Prince and the Princess as well as hobgoblins, robbers, snow animals and snow chickens. Two to four assistant directors will also be chosen at the auditions.
“Missoula’s touring productions are always complete with costumes, scenery, props and makeup,” Culver said. "MCT’s two professional actor/directors will conduct rehearsals after school throughout the week on varying schedules from 3:45 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. each day,” Culver said.
This will culminate in performances of a fully realized musical theater production of 'The Snow Queen” on Nov. 20 at 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.
The Ritz antiviral protocol for the week will include daily fogging with an industrial grade electrostatic sprayer of all rehearsal spaces.
For more information, call the Historic Ritz at 256-315-0000 and leave a message for a return call.