Ritz Theater set to host shrimp boil and drawdown fundraiser

Talladega’s historic Ritz Theater will host the 10th annual Low Country Shrimp Boil and Drawdown fundraiser at the Speed Vision Dome at the International Motorsports Hall of Fame on Saturday at 5:30 p.m.
Tickets are $100 each, good for admitting two individuals, two complimentary drinks each, your share of 250 pounds of Gulf shrimp and a chance to win $10,000. There is also a cash bar once you’ve used your drink tickets.
“This annual event has become one of the most popular end-of-summer parties in east central Alabama,” Ritz Theater Executive Director George Culver said. “Net proceeds from the evening go toward Ritz arts education initiatives with area schools in the coming academic year. There are only 300 tickets available, and sales have been brisk.”
For tickets or further information, please call 256-315-0000 and leave a mobile number for a response.