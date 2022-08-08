 Skip to main content
Ritz Theater set to host shrimp boil and drawdown fundraiser

Low Country boil for wednesday-bc.jpg

The fundraising goal for the 2018 low country shrimp boil and drawdown, which benefits The Historic Ritz Theatre, was $20,000, and proceeds exceeded that amount, according to Ritz Executive Director George Culver. 

 Bob Crisp

Talladega’s historic Ritz Theater will host the 10th annual Low Country Shrimp Boil and Drawdown fundraiser at the Speed Vision Dome at the International Motorsports Hall of Fame on Saturday at 5:30 p.m.

Tickets are $100 each, good for admitting two individuals, two complimentary drinks each, your share of 250 pounds of Gulf shrimp and a chance to win $10,000. There is also a cash bar once you’ve used your drink tickets.