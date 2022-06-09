Ritz Theater ready to present a full slate of live performances, movies

Like nearly every live performance venue on earth, Talladega’s Ritz Theater “took a hit” during the COVID-19 pandemic and its immediate aftermath. But after a difficult two and a half years, executive director George Culver announced “The Ritz is back” with a full slate of live performances and movies for the summer of 2022.
The live schedule kicks off June 30 at 7 p.m. with a return engagement from Seah of the South, a.k.a. Sean Dietrich.
Dietrich is a prolific writer of novels and columns observing life in the south. According to his own biography, he is a “mediocre sailor and fisherman, biscuit connoisseur and barbecue competition judge” as well as a writer. He also plays guitar and, in addition to his print schedule, manages to post an additional 300 words a day for more than a quarter-million Facebook followers.
The summer’s second big live event also involves some familiar faces.
Jon Campbell, Allen Barlow, Chris Kozak and Mark Lanter, all veterans of the Black Jacket Symphony, will be performing an acoustic tribute to Led Zeppelin on Friday, June 29, as Bron Yr Aur. Named after the 18th century Welsh cottage where Zeppelin's Jimmy Page and Robert Plant wrote most of the band’s third album, the band will focus more on the intimate, unplugged aspect rather than anthemic hard rock that most people think of. Culver advises fans to “prepare yourselves for a spellbinding musical experience.”
The final live show of the season will be a first visit to the Ritz by The Isaacs, aka the band that opened this year’s Grammys on Sept. 9.
Members of the Isaacss family have been performing together for half a century, starting in bluegrass Gospel stamped by their renowned family harmonies, the group appeared on Gaither Homecoming videos and have toured the country for the last 20 years. They have won nine Dove Awards and induction into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame.
The current lineup of mother Lily, sisters Becky and Sonia and brother Ben have branched out into classic county and earned Grammy nominations for the last three releases. Their recordings have also earned accolades from country music legends Dolly Parton (“God never gave anyone more beautiful voices than the Isaacs …”) and Ricky Skaggs (“The Isaacs have the best harmonies in the land …”)
This summer’s film series also brings in some heavy hitters, including a 50th anniversary screening of Francis Ford Copola’s 1972 masterpiece “The Godfather” July 12 and 14; the 1970 documentary “Woodstock,” July 19 and 21; biopic “The Eyes of Tammi Faye,” featuring an Oscar winning performance by Jessica Chastain and “Summer of Soul,” another Oscar-winning documentary, this one documenting the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival featuring performances by Nina Simone, B.B. King, The Fifth Dimension, Gladyn Knight, Stevie Wonder, Mahalia Jackson and the Staples Singers.
For more information, or to purchase a “Friend of the Ritz” membership to support arts education programs year round, call 256-315-0000 or visit ritztalladega.com.