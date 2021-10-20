Ritz Theater hosts simulcast of 'Becoming Helen Keller'

TALLADEGA — Talladega’s Ritz Theater hosted a special simulcast Tuesday night of the new PBS documentary “Becoming Helen Keller” for a special audience of students from the Alabama Institutes for Deaf and Blind.
City and county officials and representatives of Alabama Public Television’s board of directors also attended the screening.
The film, which began airing on PBS stations around the country Tuesday night, is part of the award-winning "American Masters" series. According to APTV Interim Executive Director Philip Hutcheson, the project began when WNET in New York set to find eight other PBS networks around the country to partner with and to promote the finished project. Alabama, Keller’s home state, was a natural choice. Hutcheson said APTV was awarded a grant, one of the conditions of which was the creation of an Accessibility Advisory Board, which included AIDB President Dr. John Mascia.
“I can’t think of a better place or a better audience” for the film’s first public screening, Hutcheson said.
The film itself uses recreations, dramatic readings and rarely seen photographs and film stock to tell the story of Keller as a complex character in the context of the twentieth century. Part of the goal of the film is to go beyond the image of Keller at 7-years-old standing at the water pump that has been etched in the public memory by the play and film “The Miracle Worker.”
Keller was, in fact, no stranger to controversy in her lifetime, taking up often unpopular positions regarding social justice, economic socialism, desegregation, labor and opposition to America’s entrance into the first World War. She was also, of course, a tireless advocate for the blind, deaf and deaf-blind.
“I learned a lot,” Hutcheson said.
Talladega Mayor Timothy Ragland said, after the film had been screened, “Keller was a transformative figure who lived a life with no limits. We would do well to follow her."
Mascia agreed. Addressing the AIDB students who attended the screening, he said, “You inspire us every single day. Know we hope we can give a little inspiration back to you through this film. In her life, Helen Keller made the decision that there would be no barriers to her leading the life she wanted. She lived that life for others, and the world is a better place because of that. Her life was full and enriched, like yours will be. Because you will change the world, too, and I can’t wait to see what you do.”
The documentary was sponsored by Medical Properties Trust, Sweet Home Alabama, Children’s of Alabama, Alabama Relay, Opera Birmingham and Alabama Heritage.