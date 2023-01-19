Ritz Theater burglary nets two speakers

Talladega police are investigating a burglary at the Ritz Theater on the courthouse square sometime over the long Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday weekend.
According to Lt. Bob Curtis, the break-in occurred sometime between 5 p.m. Jan. 12 and around noon Monday.
Staff and volunteers at the scene told police that someone had discharged a fire extinguisher inside the building and then stolen two JBL speakers. The burglars appear to have left through a door behind the stage, but it was not immediately clear how they entered.
As of Wednesday afternoon, investigators had not been able to identify any suspects or locate any witnesses to the burglary.
Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the city’s anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011. You may also leave an anonymous tip on the city’s website, www.talladega.com.