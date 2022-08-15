Ritz Theater announces return of Afternoon of Praise

The Afternoon of Praise is returning to the historic Ritz Theater on Saturday and Sunday at 2:30 p.m. each day.
Tickets are $20 each, with all proceeds going to benefit the Red Door Kitchen, the Samaritan House and The Talladega County Drug and Violent Crime Task Force.
This year is the ninth annual Afternoon of Praise, with promoters saying it “promises to be the best ever.”
The event features musical performances by at least 40 different vocalists from 25 area churches, accompanied by a 15-piece orchestra with players from Birmingham, Atlanta and Knoxville providing accompaniment. The theme of this year’s event is “A Child of Love,” a program that “will have you on your feet, lifting up your hands, clapping and rejoicing.”
The Red Door Kitchen provides hot meals delivered to those who cannot go out and get food on their own.
Samaritan House provides food, clothing and furniture for families in need.
The Talladega County Drug and Violent Crime Task Force is an agency made up of officers from every law enforcement agency in Talladega County, with a focus on controlled substance crimes.
Tickets are available at the First United Methodist Church Office or at the door of the Ritz Theater before each performance.