Ritz Theater announces return of Afternoon of Praise

Afternoon of Praise7-bc.jpg
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

The Afternoon of Praise is returning to the historic Ritz Theater on Saturday and Sunday at 2:30 p.m. each day.

Tickets are $20 each, with all proceeds going to benefit the Red Door Kitchen, the Samaritan House and The Talladega County Drug and Violent Crime Task Force.