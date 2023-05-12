 Skip to main content
Ritz announces summer movie schedule

Ritz teaser

The Ritz Theater.

 Bob Crisp

The Ritz Theater in Talladega has released its new summer movie schedule for 2023.

The season kicks off with “Elvis” May 25 and 26, followed by “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” June 22 and 23 and “Top Gun: Maverick” July 13 and 14.