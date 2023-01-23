 Skip to main content
Rising costs affect Talladega public works projects

The Talladega City Council was updated on three ongoing infrastructure projects during its regular meeting Monday evening, including the upcoming paving project, the Willman Road culvert and paving and striping project, and the renovation of the golf course and the East Side Head Start building.

General repaving