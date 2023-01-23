Rising costs affect Talladega public works projects

The Talladega City Council was updated on three ongoing infrastructure projects during its regular meeting Monday evening, including the upcoming paving project, the Willman Road culvert and paving and striping project, and the renovation of the golf course and the East Side Head Start building.
General repaving
As for the paving project, Public Works Director Karen Phillips said it would likely be the end of February or the beginning of March before the paving project can go out for bid, “barring any further complications.”
Phillips explained that the first proposed paving list for 2023 had been presented to City Manager Seddrick Hill and the council on Nov. 2, 2021.
“On Aug. 24, (we) began negotiations with Strada Professional Services LLC for the development of plans and specifications as well as bid documents and construction engineering and inspection contracts at the cost of 10 percent of the project budget price of $3 million.”
A couple of weeks later, on Sept. 8, the council approved a resolution awarding the contract to Strada.
By the end of the month, Phillips said, she had completed the final ride through the with council prioritizing the proposed paving list per ward. In early November, she said, the council approved a combined paving program for 2022-2023 with a budget of $2 million.
The next day, she said she began revisiting the priorities for paving based on the funding appropriations.
But then a new challenge presented itself in January. After the new year, she determined “additional data was needed to perform reconstruction of several priority one roads.”
In other words, she said, some of the roads that were initially thought to just need a resurfacing had failing base layers as well.
“There’s going to be more reconstruction than we thought we needed,” Phillips said. “We are working with a geotechnical firm to see exactly what we need.”
In addition, some 43,050 linear feet of center line striping was added to the bid package.
New bidding needed for Willman Road
The Willman Road project is also waiting to get off square one, but for different reasons.
The overall Willman Road project was approved by council in late 2019, and applied for Rebuild Alabama Act grant funding about a year later. Some $100,000 was set aside for matching funds in May 2021, but in September, the city was turned down for “all three rounds of Rebuild Alabama grants,” Phillips said.
Laat summer, the council entered into a contract with Neel-Schaffer Engineers for design costs not to exceed $87,000. The next phase was budgeted at $115,000 over 2022 and 2023.
Unfortunately, the lower of the two bids came in at over $410,000.
Both contractors explained to the engineer that “they bid the project as a cast-in-place culvert replacement, which is more labor and material intensive,” Phillips explained. “Due to the labor shortage, the cost of labor doubled during the last year, increasing the total project cost. Neelo-Schaffer has since gone back and revised the project drawings and specifications to highlight a precast option and is currently awaiting the contract supplemental fee and letter agreement for a total of $8,242.80 to rebid the project.”
She added that the actual redesign cost of $2,400 was reasonable, but the $6,000 the engineers were asking for assistance with advertisement, bid opening and tabulation was excessive, in her opinion. She was currently negotiating to see if the city could take some the expenses in the latter category “in-house.”
The project could be ready to rebid in April, she said.
Private group doing renovation
The golf course and East Side Head Start building are being renovated by a private group, with NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal as the most visible partner. The two properties will house part of the Omega Academy, an educational initiative for at-risk children.
A spokesman said, via Zoom, that Jeff Hoffman, of Priceline.com and Booking.com, had partnered with O’Neal on the project and that the two men would be visiting Talladega sometime in the near future to walk the property and plan the next phase.
Also Monday, the council:
— Presented Jean McMillian with a proclamation honoring her years of service through the Heritage Hall Museum and Arts Center. “It’s been a labor of love, and I have so many memories,” she said. The proclamation was read by city clerk Joanne Medlin in the absence of Mayor Tim Ragland.
— Saw Medlin swear in Jackie Smith to the Planning Commisison and Debra Wilson to the Citizens Advisory Board.
— Tabled discussion of raising the salary of the next mayor and council members by $200. Councilman Trae Williams voted for immediate consideration, but the motion was tabled when he voted against reading the heading only. Williams said he didn’t feel the council had earned it, to which Councilwom Vickie Hall responded, “you’re just talking about yourself, right?” Williams said he was.
— Approved special use permits to modify a T-Mobile tower on top of the hospital and a Verizon Tower at Carter Hill Road.
— Approved a contract with Complete Demolition Services at a cost of $102,000.
— Approved a contract with Byrd Contractors for $21,400 to temporarily fix the Talladega Creek Pump
— Heard Councilman Joe Power ask for input regarding Hill’s contract, particularly how long it will run and how much his base pay should be, as well as what the top priorities should be.