Right Step aims to help improve its community in Sylacauga

A group of “crazy faith individuals” in Sylacauga has banded together to try to help make a difference in their community.
Right Step is “an organization that me, my husband and four other couples started,” founding member Samantha Gaddis said. “I’ve lived in Sylacauga for 39 years, and I’ve never seen anything like the violence here. It’s crazy. There’s violence all over, and people are out there walking the streets with all the different needs not being addressed. We wanted to be able to help individuals in our community. You have lots of organizations like this in Birmingham and in bigger cities, but we saw a need here. We took what was brought to us and ran.”
The group has already held a couple of events, starting with giving away 100 Easter baskets. They also recently hosted a clothing drive and sold everything for a dollar. The little that was left was donated to the Salvation Army. They are planning a back to school giveaway sometime in August, and will be doing a bicycle giveaway in December. This weekend, they are planning on bringing food and health care supplies to people living under a bridge in town.
“Community service is my heart,” Gaddis said. “I also work for Alta Pointe Mental Health, so I have that background also. Mental health is not something people want to talk about a lot of the time, but it is something that needs to be addressed, and we want to help facilitate that outreach, too.”
Right Step started out with a Facebook page and word of mouth, but they are hoping to reach out to even more people in the near future. They have recently been recognized by the Sylacauga Chamber of Commerce.
“I know God has more people out there for us to help, and we’re going to try and help them as long as God blesses us,” Gaddis said. “We are just a bunch of crazy faith individuals.”