Rewards still apply in teen homicide case

Although a Sylacauga man has been charged with capital murder in connection with a fatal shooting March 7, the investigation into the case remains ongoing and rewards totalling $11,000 remain on the table.
Sylacauga police responded to a shots-fired call in the Drew Court area on the afternoon of March 7. When officers arrived they found a 16-year-old male, later identified as Dallas Bee “Cowboy” Johnson of Goodwater near the corner of Willowood and Sherwood, near the old Mt. Zion Church. Johnson was alive when officers arrived, but was pronounced dead at the scene by Talladega County Coroner Shaddix Murphy.
On March 20, Julian Nacarie “JuJu” Speer was arrested on a capital murder warrant at the home of a relative in Gadsden. According to Talladega County District Attorney Steve Giddens, Speer is charged with shooting Johnson from a car, which is an aggravating circumstance in capital cases in Alabama. Speer remains in the Talladega County Metro Jail without bond.
“The Sylacauga Police Department and the victim’s family would like to thank everyone that helped in the case and a special thank you to those that came foreward with information from the community that made this arrest possible,” according to a press release from CrimeStoppers of Central Alabama.
In spite of Speer’s arrest, the press release adds that SPD’s investigation is still ongoing and that rewards for information are still being offered. CrimeStoppers is offering $1,000, and the victim’s family is offering an additional $10,000 for any information leading to an arrest and conviction.
‘Many hearts broken’
Johnson was living with an aunt in Goodwater at the time of his death, but was originally from Sylacauga and had gone to school there through middle school. He was a student at Coosa County Central at the time of his death. He is preceded in death by both his parents and a sister.
According to his obituary, Dallas accepted Christ as his Lord and Savior at an early age and united with Mountain Grove Missionary Baptist Church in Childersburg, where he was a member of the youth choir.
“Dallas was full of life and loved by so many. His death has left so many hearts broken. He was such a goofball and loved the sport of football” according to the obituary.
He is survived by his aunt and guardian, Shirley Averett of Goodwater, a brother and six sisters, among numerous other relatives and friends.
Suspect’s status at issue
As for Speer, Circuit Judge Will Hollingsworth ordered him held without bail on the capital murder charge. According to court documents, Speer’s next court appearance will be a preliminary hearing, likely before District Judge Ryan Rumsey, to determine if there is enough evidence for the case to be bound over to a grand jury.
If he is indicted, Speer would likely apply for youthful offender status, since he was less than 21 years old the time of the alleged offense. At this point, the case would be back in Circuit Court, and a judge would make a determination as to whether youthful offender status is appropriate in this case. If the judge rules against youthful offender status, that ruling could be appealed to the state Court of Criminal Appeals and eventually the state Supreme Court.
If youthful offender status is granted, Speer would be tried before a judge rather than a jury, and if found guilty he would face a maximum of three years in prison, after which his record would be expunged.
If he proceeds to a trial for capital murder as an adult and is found guilty, he would face life in prison without the possibility of parole or death by lethal injection.