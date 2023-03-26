 Skip to main content
Rewards still apply in teen homicide case

16-year-old Dallas Bee “Cowboy” Johnson was a student at Coosa County Central.

Although a Sylacauga man has been charged with capital murder in connection with a fatal shooting March 7, the investigation into the case remains ongoing and rewards totalling $11,000 remain on the table.

Sylacauga police responded to a shots-fired call in the Drew Court area on the afternoon of March 7.  When officers arrived they found a 16-year-old male, later identified as Dallas Bee “Cowboy” Johnson of Goodwater near the corner of Willowood and Sherwood, near the old Mt. Zion Church. Johnson was alive when officers arrived, but was pronounced dead at the scene by Talladega County Coroner Shaddix Murphy.

Julian Nacarie “JuJu” Speer