 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Reward offered for successful lead on Keith homicide

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for any information leading to the identity and arrest of any person or persons responsible for the death of Tony Jaquez Keith.

On March 29, 2023, Sylacauga Police Department personnel responded to a call in the area of South Main Avenue between East Clay Street and East Park Street. On arrival, officers located a black male victim wounded by a single gunshot to his upper body. The victim, Keith, was pronounced dead by Talladega County Coroner Shaddix Murphy. Keith’s body was transported to Curtis and Son Funeral Home and then to Alabama Department of Forensic Science in Montgomery.