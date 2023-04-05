Reward offered for successful lead on Keith homicide

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for any information leading to the identity and arrest of any person or persons responsible for the death of Tony Jaquez Keith.
On March 29, 2023, Sylacauga Police Department personnel responded to a call in the area of South Main Avenue between East Clay Street and East Park Street. On arrival, officers located a black male victim wounded by a single gunshot to his upper body. The victim, Keith, was pronounced dead by Talladega County Coroner Shaddix Murphy. Keith’s body was transported to Curtis and Son Funeral Home and then to Alabama Department of Forensic Science in Montgomery.
Keith, 26, of Buford Lane in Sylacauga, was found lying behind a vacant house near the intersection of South Main Avenue and East Park Street. Already dead when officers arrived. Keith is the fourth homicide in Sylacauga this year.
At this time, there are no suspects in custody. Sylacauga investigators and members of the Talladega County Drug and Violent Crime Task Force are working to generate a suspect and uncover the motive behind the shooting.
Anyone with information regarding the death of Tony Jaquez Keith is asked to please call Sylacauga Police or CrimeStoppers using our 24-hour tip line at 334-215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP (1-833-251-7867) or download our P3-tips app. Make sure you receive a Tip ID and Password in order to dialog with Investigators in case there is a follow-up question. If you need to remain anonymous call CrimeStoppers.