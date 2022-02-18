Reward offered for information in death of man at service station

The Talladega County Sheriff’s Office and Central Alabama CrimeStoppers are both offering rewards for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person who killed Sri Satya Krishna Chitturi at the Crown Service Station on the Old Birmingham Highway on Feb. 10.
At about 9:45 a.m. on that day, deputies responded to a possible robbery call at the gas station and convenience store. When they arrived, Chitturi, 27, was unresponsive and was later pronounced dead at the scene. An undetermined amount of money was stolen from the cash register, according to reports available at the time.
Surveillance video shows the suspect to be a black male, 6-foot-0 to 6-2, with a slender build. He is wearing black clothing, a black Air Jordan backpack and black and white Nike Shoes. He is hooded and masked in the video.
Surveillance video shows the suspect approaching the counter to purchase what appears to be a can of sardines, then drawing a handgun on the cashier. There is no sound, but he appears to be demanding money.
The CrimeStoppers reward is set at $1,000, and the sheriff is offering an additional $5,000.
If you have any information about this incident or about the identity or whereabouts of the suspect, please call the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office at 256-761-2141 or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP or 1-833-AL1-STOP or download the app.
You may also make an anonymous tip via the sheriff’s office website or app.