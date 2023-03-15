 Skip to main content
Reward increased in search for teen’s killer

The family of a homicide victim in Sylacauga last week is offering a $10,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person who killed him. This is in addition to the $1,000 reward previously offered by Crimestoppers of Central Alabama.

Dallas Johnson, 16, of Goodwater was killed March 7.