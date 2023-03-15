Reward increased in search for teen’s killer

The family of a homicide victim in Sylacauga last week is offering a $10,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person who killed him. This is in addition to the $1,000 reward previously offered by Crimestoppers of Central Alabama.
Dallas Johnson, 16, of Goodwater was killed March 7.
According to Sylacauga police, officers responded to reported gunshots near the Drew Court Housing Project that afternoon. According to their report, “when officers arrived, they found a black male lying in the roadway … suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.”
Johnson was identified by Talladega County Coroner Shaddix Murphy. Murphy said it appeared that Johnson sustained a fatal gunshot wound while standing in the roadway on Willowood Street in Sylacauga just after 3:30 p.m.
Johnson’s body was sent to the Alabama Department of Forensics lab in Montgomery for an autopsy.
Sylacauga police Chief Kelley Johnson said the shooting was at the corner of Willowood and Sherwood, near the old Mt. Zion Church.
This is the third homicide in Sylacauga in 2023. Cameron Dantae Rogers, 19, was fatally shot in January, and Devadney Sanchez “Pookie” Lauderdale, 34, was killed in early February. All three incidents took place near the Drew Court community.
