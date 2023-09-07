Reward increased for information in homicide of Talladega student two years ago

The Talladega Police Department and Crime Stoppers of Central Alabama have increased the reward that's being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the shooting death of a Talladega High School student two years ago.
It continues as an ongoing homicide investigation.
On August 1, 2021, at approximately 4:15 p.m Talladega police officers responded to Tinney Street. Upon arrival, the officers located D’Marian Miller, 17, who had sustained a life-threatening gunshot wound and was later pronounced dead at the scene. Witness statements said that a vehicle drove by and three male subjects began shooting from the vehicle and then fled the scene. Talladega Investigators said roughly 51 shell casings, including .40 caliber, were recovered from the scene.
According to information released at the time, Miller and an 18-year-old friend were walking home from visiting a neighbor when the shooting started. The 18-year-old was not hit, but an unoccupied car and house nearby were.
Miller, also known as “DJ” or “Dee Shiesty,” was a rising senior at Talladega High School when he was killed. According to his obituary, he was looking forward to playing basketball for the THS team and going to pursue a career in welding.
As this investigation has reached its second year, Central Alabama CrimeStoppers has increased the original cash reward from $1,000 to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest of the suspect involved in this fatal shooting.
If you have any information regarding this crime, please immediately call Talladega Police at 256-362-4508 or the anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011. You may also call CrimeStoppers using our 24-hour tip line at 334-215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP or download our P3-tips app. Make sure you receive a Tip ID and Password in order to dialog with Investigators in case there is a follow-up question. Your Tip may lead to a Cash Reward.
