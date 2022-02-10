Retired teacher Emma Robinson turned 108 this week

Local retired teacher Emma Robinson hit a milestone this week, turning 108 years old Tuesday.
Robinson, who lives in a nursing home in Goodwater, was born Feb. 8, 1914, to Rufus and Pearlie Tucker on Route 4 in LaFayette in Chambers County. Robinson has lived through 19 United States presidents, two World Wars, and the entire career of Charlie Chaplain.
According to her caretaker, Helen Barclay, Robinson went to school in Chambers County and received degrees from Alabama State University and Alabama A&M, eventually becoming an educator herself. During her time in university, she was also active in the civil rights movement, attending marches in both Tuskegee and Montgomery. It was during her involvement in civil rights that she met her husband Steven Robinson.
Steven Robinson was a minister and eventually came to preach at the Greater Ebenezer Baptist Church in the Knoxville Community.
After coming to Talladega, Robinson spent 35 years teaching students in both the Talladega City and County Schools. She taught until she retired in the 1970’s to care for her husband as his health failed. The couple had no children.
Barclay said Robinson has always been a strong willed person and remained independent into her 90s. She said despite sometimes being stubborn she's a kind woman who is very respected in the community.
“She is a sweet lady, in her own way she's a sweet lady,” she said. “You just have to know her.”
Barclay said Robinson received an invitation to President Barack Obama's inauguration in 2009. She said Robinson had contributed to the president’s campaign.
“I found that back on her dresser,” Barclay said, adding that when she asked Robinson about going she replied she wasn’t because it had snowed in Washington, D.C., and she did not want to have to deal with the cold.
“She had the money, she had the time, we could have went with her,” Barclay said, but Robinson simply said she wasn't going
While Robinson is not mentioned in Obama’s book “A Promised Land," Barclay said the president does mention several women he met on the campaign trail that worried about his safety much like Robinson did.
Yet, Barclay said Robinson has always worried about things, even sending her tax refunds back because it seemed to her that the government needed the money more than she did.
Barclay said before she moved into the nursing home, Robinson loved her 18 cats and working in her yard. Along with helping children in the community.