Retired Talladega Police Officers ask about possible longevity bonus

About half a dozen retired Talladega Police Officers met with Human Resources Director Tana Faulkner and City Councilman Joe Power on Friday morning regarding a possible longevity bonus authorized by the state earlier this year.

Under the act, retired employees would be eligible for $2 per month or $25 per year of service. A 25-year-employee, for instance, would be eligible for $600. The estimated cost to the city would be $48,940.