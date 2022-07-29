Retired Talladega Police Officers ask about possible longevity bonus

About half a dozen retired Talladega Police Officers met with Human Resources Director Tana Faulkner and City Councilman Joe Power on Friday morning regarding a possible longevity bonus authorized by the state earlier this year.
Under the act, retired employees would be eligible for $2 per month or $25 per year of service. A 25-year-employee, for instance, would be eligible for $600. The estimated cost to the city would be $48,940.
Faulkner said the bill, if approved by a majority of the council, would allow the city to make either a lump sum payment or can add it to the monthly payments the city is already making to Retirement Systems of Alabama over the course of a year. The bonus would be distributed to employees who retired before March 1 in October of this year.
One of the determining factors as to whether the council will vote to participate in the program is whether the funds are available and, possibly, if American Rescue Plan funding would be available. If ARPA funds are not directly available, the city could still possibly move money from an area of the budget that is ARPA eligible and then replace that money with ARPA funds.
Power said he could not speak for the other council members, but said he wanted to have reliable budget figures in front of him before making a decision.
Although all of the people who attended Friday’s meeting were retired police officers, the program is open to any retired employee of an agency that votes in favor of the program.
Faulkner encouraged all retired employees to contact their council member and ask them to support the program.
The next Talladega City Council meeting is Monday at 5 p.m.