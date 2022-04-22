Retired Talladega educator publishes another book for young readers

Retired Talladega educator and author Fannie Lewis Barnes has now published her fourth book for young readers.
Barnes is the author of “Reading As I Learn (RAIL),” “Let’s Stick Together,” “Once Upon A Time” and “Ray and Mae — Best Bunny Buddies.”
Barnes spent more than 30 years in education after receiving a bachelor’s degree from Talladega College in rehabilitation for the deaf. She later earned a master’s degree in special education from Jacksonville State University and certification in vision from the University of Alabama at Birmingham.
According to a personal bio that she provided, “Upon retiring, Barnes continued to be concerned with children being able to improve their reading skills.” Her reader-friendly, entertaining books are geared toward the special needs as well as the general elementary education population.
“Each book contains information, activity sheets and skill suggestions,” she said, referring to them as “brain-blooming” and “mind mastering” skills. “Teachers, paraprofessionals, parents, organizations etc. should find these books helpful in assisting with their educational curriculum for students/children.”
She also has more titles in the pipeline, including another Ray and Mae title, “My Little Friends” where Rocking Ruby Baby Bear tells readers about her baby animal friends and “I Likeable Things,” a story about things that children like.
She has also published two volumes of inspirational poetry and prose geared toward older readers.