Retired Sylacauga firefighter who prevailed in civil service ruling sues city

The retired firefighter who recently prevailed in a Sylacauga civil service complaint over insurance benefits has now filed a civil suit against the city in Talladega County Circuit Court.
In a suit filed late last week, Tim Epperson is charging the city with fraudulent deceit, suppression of material facts, wanton breach of contract and intentional infliction of emotional distress. The suit is seeking punitive and compensatory damages, plus costs. Epperson’s wife, Sondra, is also listed as a plaintiff in the case.
Under each of the allegations against the city, the suit states that “plaintiffs were caused to suffer pain and suffering, emotional distress and mental anguish, lost and diminished earning capacity during the last six years, medical expenses and future medical expenses, missed work, time spent on the case and travel time, supplies, fees and other costs and expenses.”
The exact amounts will be determined by a jury.
Epperson’s most recent civil service complaint was pending for nearly three years before there was finally a full hearing, with the board ruling in his favor last month. The roots of that particular issue stretch back even further, to 2017, when Epperson alleged that he was given additional duties but not being paid for them. Eventually, a compromise was reached, whereby Epperson was allowed to retire, but continue to work as a part time employee for one day per year. At this point, he had a little more than 23 years of service to the city, and cashed in unused sick leave to put him over the 25-year-threshold. This, he was told, would entitle him to 36 months of post-retirement insurance benefits. With this understanding, he retired as a full-time employee in 2018.
In 2020, however, he was informed that the city was about to stop paying for its portion of his post-retirement insurance after 24 months. The unused retirement did not count as continuous service, meaning that at the time of his retirement he was only eligible for 24 months of insurance coverage rather than 36. He then filed the grievance with the Civil Service Board.
During the discovery process, the city sued the board in Circuit Court to prevent disclosure of correspondence between the city and city attorney Win Livingston. The city also said that, since Epperson was no longer a city employee, he had no standing before the board and asked the case to be dismissed. At this point, Livingston and Civil Service Administrator Robert Rumsey were both named as parties in the case, so both attorneys hired attorneys of their own to represent them, at the city’s expense. The city also brought in another outside firm specializing in labor law as well.
Circuit Judge Chad Woodruff found that the board did indeed have jurisdiction, and in a ruling issued last fall, ordered the case to go forward. During a hearing early this year, Rumsey estimated that the city had already spent over $200,000 on a case that turned on payments of around $10,000.
Livingston recommended that the Sylacauga City Council appeal Woodruff’s ruling to the state court of appeals, but council members Laura Heath, Nate Brewer and Ashton Fowler voted down the appeal, which was nonetheless filed the same day. Livingston told the council that he was acting on his own in filing the appeal, and did not charge the city for the filing.
The hearing itself was somewhat anticlimactic. The board eventually ruled that the city had failed to inform Epperson correctly of the benefits he was entitled to, and ordered that he be paid just over $10,000 that he was owed, plus six percent interest per year. Rumsey said the board did not have the authority to compensate the Eppersons for attorney fees, but that they would have to sue in circuit court for those.
The next time the Sylacauga City Council met, it agreed to pay the amount ordered by the board, but did not calculate the interest correctly.
The case has been assigned to Circuit Judge Will Hollingsworth. No hearing dates have been set as of Wednesday afternoon.