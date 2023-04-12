 Skip to main content
Retired Sylacauga firefighter who prevailed in civil service ruling sues city

The retired firefighter who recently prevailed in a Sylacauga civil service complaint over insurance benefits has now filed a civil suit against the city in Talladega County Circuit Court.

In a suit filed late last week, Tim Epperson is charging the city with fraudulent deceit, suppression of material facts, wanton breach of contract and intentional infliction of emotional distress. The suit is seeking punitive and compensatory damages, plus costs. Epperson’s wife, Sondra, is also listed as a plaintiff in the case.