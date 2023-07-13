Retired longtime employees honored

The Talladega City Board of Education paid tribute Tuesday evening to 10 longtime employees who had retired at the end of last year.
Four of those, Sheila Wolfe, Kimberly Reynolds, Virginia Griffin and Johnny Hardy, attended the board’s regular meeting and (shown in the accompanying photo) were presented with plaques and a gift card by Superintendent Dr. Quentin Lee.
The other retirees for this year included Freida Cooper, Cheri Ford, Matthew Hodge, Jannie Keith, Bethany Schoppert and Conthia Wilson.
“We want to thank all of you for your years of service,” Board chairman Jake Montgomery said. “This is a great group of people. You always hate to lose good employees, but hope you are happy in your retirement as well. You’ve earned it. And remember, our board meetings are open to the public every month, so if you’re just ‘bored’ at home, feel free to come by and watch a board meeting.”
— Approved annual bids for milk and produce system wide to Regional Produce as low bidder.
— Hired Charlotte Deller (special education at Talladega High School), Sanquenette Gamble (Salter Elementary), Roxanne Lambert (math coach at Salter), Valencia McIntire (math coach at Houston) and Alayna Pody (history at Zora Ellis Junior High School).
— Rescinded previous offers of employment to Tanjanik Munford (science at Zora Ellis) and Brett Taylor (social science at THS).
— Accepted the resignation of Ashley Hester Young, second grade teacher at Salter.
— Transferred Angela Curry from self-contained at Houston to second grade at Salter.
— Hired Vanessa Lovette as a child nutrition worker at THS.
— Transferred Debra Shirel from CNP at THS to CNP at Houston.
— Heard Lee report that math coaches Lambert and McIntire’s positions were being funded through a “unique partnership” with the state.
— Announced that free breakfast and lunch would be provided to all students without having to apply for the coming school year.
— Heard Lee announce that two construction projects, an expansion of the lunchroom at Salter and the conversion of Graham to a central office and community center, were both under way.
— Elected board member Sandra Beavers as vice chair.