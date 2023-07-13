 Skip to main content
Retired longtime employees honored

The Talladega City Board of Education paid tribute Tuesday evening to 10 longtime employees who had retired at the end of last year.

Four of those, Sheila Wolfe, Kimberly Reynolds, Virginia Griffin and Johnny Hardy, attended the board’s regular meeting and (shown in the accompanying photo) were presented with plaques and a gift card by Superintendent Dr. Quentin Lee.