 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured
SYLACAUGA

Retired firefighter’s service grievance hearing to be March 3

After two-and-a-half years and an estimated $200,000 in legal fees later, the Sylacauga Civil Service grievance of a retired firefighter who claims he is owed another year’s worth of health insurance by the city may finally be headed for a conclusion.

After a hearing Friday afternoon, Civil Service Administrator Robert Rumsey said the complaint against the city by Timmy Epperson would be heard March 3, starting at 8:30 a.m. The board will render a decision after that.