Retired firefighter’s service grievance hearing to be March 3

After two-and-a-half years and an estimated $200,000 in legal fees later, the Sylacauga Civil Service grievance of a retired firefighter who claims he is owed another year’s worth of health insurance by the city may finally be headed for a conclusion.
After a hearing Friday afternoon, Civil Service Administrator Robert Rumsey said the complaint against the city by Timmy Epperson would be heard March 3, starting at 8:30 a.m. The board will render a decision after that.
Friday’s hearing was primarily to determine what the board will need to decide when it meets next month. Early on in the hearing, it appeared that both sides were willing to stipulate to just about everything except the overall dollar amount owed by the city.
The issues were somewhat less clear by the time the hearing was over, however.
The case boils down to Epperson’s claim that the city did not pay him all of the insurance he was owed after he retired from the fire department. Among the arguments pursued by the city is that Epperson did not have 25 years of continuous service and that, in any case, the Civil Service Board lacked jurisdiction to hear any of his complaints in the first place.
When Epperson attempted to subpoena communications between City Attorney Win Livingston and other city officials, the city filed a motion in Talladega County Circuit asking that the board be ordered to dismiss the complaint and quash the subpoenas.
Since both Rumsey and Livingston were named in the circuit court filing, both men hired outside attorneys to represent them; Livingston and the city hired Montgomery-based law firm that specializes in these types of cases, and Rumsey hired former Talladega County Circuit Judge Julian King.
Last fall, Circuit Judge Chad Woodruff ruled that the board did have the authority to hear the case and, while Livingston’s records were privileged and could not be subpoenaed, the same documents could be subpoenaed from other sources.
A majority on the Sylacauga City Council voted not to appeal Woodruff’s ruling, even though an appeal had been filed with the state court of Civil Appeals in Montgomery the same day. The council held a called meeting two days later and reaffirmed its resolve not to appeal. Livingston said he had filed the appeal on his own and had not charged the city for the filing fee.
During Friday’s hearing, Livingston said that Woodruff had essentially ruled against the city’s arguments and that the only issue remaining was how much the city owed Epperson.When the issue of Epperson’s legal fees was raised, Rumsey said the board did not have the authority to award attorney fees.
He did say that the board would likely add 6 percent per annum to the final award amount, however.
It also appeared that the city was willing to stipulate that Epperson was an employee with 25 years of consecutive experience and that the city had violated its policies in failing to inform Epperson that his insurance was running out, but by the end of the hearing these issues once again appeared to be unresolved.
The two sides were close on the dollar amount owed, with the city estimating $10,400 plus interest and Epperson estimating $10,600 plus interest.
“I don’t know if he was notified,” Livingston said. “And Judge Woodruff said he was still an employee, but that could be open to appeal.”
“Do you have another $200,000 sitting around,” Rumsey responded.
The same issue came up again a few minutes later. When discussing a stipulation that Epperson had the required 25 years of continuous service, Livingston said “he doesn’t have it, but the judge disagreed and the council made clear that they don’t want his decision appealed.”
When it seemed the city was once again about to stipulate to Epperson’s years of service, city clerk/treasurer Kim Morris objected, saying she could produce a letter from the Retirement Systems of Alabama explaining why not.
Sylacauga Human Resource Specialist Jayne McGee, also in the audience, then told Morris that she had no right whatsoever to interfere in Friday’s hearing.
By the time the board adjourned, the issues of whether or not Epperson had 25 years of continuous service and whether or not the city failed to notify him as required were back on the table to determine at the full hearing next month.
Rumsey and the board ordered that all subpoenas and documents requests be fulfilled within the next 10 days.
“There will be consequences,” Rumsey said.