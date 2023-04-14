 Skip to main content
Retired educators gather at Shocco Springs

Jill Jackson, Executive Director AERA, Katrina Buchanan, Martha Livingston, AERA Vice-President, Jinky Roberts, Bluegrass connection, Nancy Lehe, TCREA President, Robert Hicks, Bluegrass Connection, Mary Louise Farrior White, Julie Moon, Bluegrass Connection, Marie Player, Community Service TCREA, Jeb Fannin, Bluegrass Connection, Adam Purvis, Bluegrass Connection and Danny Warwick, Talladega City Fire Chief.

 

The Talladega County Retired Educators Association’s annual banquet was last Thursday at Shocco Springs Baptist Conference Center. About 50 retirees and guests were present.

“Following dinner, entertainment for the evening was from Julie Moon and Bluegrass Connection,” according to TCREA President Nancy Lehe. “Julie gave a wonderful lesson on the history and origin of bluegrass music.  Marie Player and Katrina Buchanan presented a memorial tribute for those TCREA members who recently passed away, Ludie Young and Alvin Grayson. Members were reminded to mark May 2, 2023, to attend the AERA Annual Meeting at the Renaissance Hotel in Montgomery; and mark June 1, 2023, for the next chapter meeting at Plank Road Station.”