Retired brigadier general to speak at 9/11 event in Sylacauga

The Sylacauga Chamber of Commerce and Southern States Bank will host a commemoration of the 20th Anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on Thursday at 9 a.m. at B.B. Comer Memorial Library. The event is open and free to the public.
The guest speaker for the event will be Sylacauga native Robert “Bob” Holmes, a retired brigadier general who commanded the Air Force Special Operations Command’s 720th Special Tactics Group, the air force’s elite special operations force.
Holmes will share the experience of 9/11 and leading the deployment of the 720th Air Commandos to conduct joint special operations in Afghanistan as part of Operation Enduring Freedom.