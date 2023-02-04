Retired biology professor to keynote HKS event at Ritz Feb. 24

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
The Helen Keller School will present the program “A History of Firsts” Friday, Feb. 24, from 9-11 a.m. at the historic Ritz Theater. The event is free and open to the public.
Guest speakers will include former Vice President of Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind Vera Hendrix, Talladega Mayor Timothy Ragland, Talladega City Manager Seddrick Hill, Talladega Police Chief Diane Thomas and Talladega Fire Chief Danny Warwick, who will be speaking of his late predecessor K.D. Dickerson.
The keynote speaker will be retired Talladega College Professor Gladys Mayers Swain.
Swain is a native of Pulaski, Miss., and one of 12 children. According to her biography, “she began her formal education at age 5, when she walked to school with her brothers and sisters and others from the community. She graduated from Turner Chapel High School in Raleigh, Miss., in 1965, and enrolled at Tennessee State in Nashville in 1967.” She earned a bachelor’s degree in zoology and a masters in biology, with a concentration on environmental science.
She taught in the department of biological sciences at her alma mater and did research at Vanderbilt University Hospital from January 1978 until her retirement.
She was a member of the faculty in the biology department at Talladega College for some 42 and a half years, working in many professional programs. She was instrumental in guiding numerous students toward their career choices and successes, according to the biography.
She also coordinated summer high school science programs and taught in the Upward Bound program at both Tennessee State and Talladega College. She coordinated and later directed the Northeast Alabama Regional Science Fair pf the Intel International Science Fair for 29 years. She was a faculty representative to Talladega College’s Board of Trustees from 2013 to 2018 and chaired and co-chaired the college’s Ceremonies and Events committee from 1998 to 2018.
Swain is a member of the NAACP and the Smith County Genealogical Society in Raleigh, Tri-Beta Biological Honor Society and a charter member of the Smithsonian Museum of African American History and Culture. She is a member of New Maryland Missionary Baptist Church in Alpine, Rev. Eric Richardson, pastor. She is married to Walter Swain, and has three children and two grandchildren.