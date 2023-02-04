 Skip to main content
Retired biology professor to keynote HKS event at Ritz Feb. 24

The Helen Keller School will present the program “A History of Firsts” Friday, Feb. 24, from 9-11 a.m. at the historic Ritz Theater. The event is free and open to the public.

Guest speakers will include former Vice President of Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind Vera Hendrix, Talladega Mayor Timothy Ragland, Talladega City Manager Seddrick Hill, Talladega Police Chief Diane Thomas and Talladega Fire Chief Danny Warwick, who will be speaking of his late predecessor K.D. Dickerson.

Prof Swain

Ret. Prof. Gladys Swain