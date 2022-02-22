Restaurant: Impossible pays a visit to Sylacauga

SYLACAUGA — A family-owned restaurant in Sylacauga is about to be a major beneficiary of a nationally broadcast Food Network program and the efforts of scores of volunteers from the area and across the country.
Giovani’s Italian Restaurant on U.S. 280, next to the Pickle Patch, has run into some difficulties of late, many of them stemming from issues with their building, which they do not own.
That’s where Restaurant: Impossible, the long-running Food Network program hosted by Chef Robert Irvine, comes in.
“They’re an amazing family,” Irvine said of owners Tony Gibbs and Chrissy Connestra. "We were invited to come help them, and we found a terribly unkept building. … Their landlord should be ashamed of himself.”
"Parts of the roof were in danger of collapsing and the heating and air conditioning system was leaking. The walk-in refrigerator and freezer was down and they had just put in a household refrigerator. … These are things the landlord needs to take care of. But he told them it wasn’t his problem and raised the rent. This is a couple just trying to build a business in this community. To say I’m upset is an understatement.”
The owners of Giovani’s were unable to speak to the Daily Home because of the terms of their contract with Food Network, but Irvine said the space had previously been a garage.
“The father owned another restaurant, but came here 11 years ago,” he said. “The restaurant itself and the menu haven’t really changed since then. There was also another sister who passed away recently.”
Added Irvine: “We’re not just here to paint around problems, we’re to fix them. … We have the best design team and craftsmen there are. This is about community and about supporting a small business. Other restaurants around here are busy, we want this one to be busy, too.”
As fans of the show are aware, a Restaurant: Impossible makeover also involves revamping the menu.
“We’re focusing on modern Italian with a twist,” he said. “We’ve kept some old favorites and added some new ones. We’ve got some really special steaks, a lot of pastas and an emphasis on the tradition of dining family style. We’ve also got some great desserts and salads.”
Paying it forward
There were plenty of local volunteers helping out at Giovani’s on Tuesday afternoon, but Tommy and Sabrina Anderson had come from a little farther off. The couple are the owners of Big Tom’s Backyard Grill and Bar in Cleveland, Tenn., which was featured on Restaurant: Impossible a couple of years ago.
“It completely changed our lives,” Sabrina said. “Since then, we've been paying it forward whenever we get the chance.”
According to “Big Tom,” their restaurant opened 3½ years ago, when they bought the place they had gone to on their first date.
"Things were actually going pretty good for us, and then COVID hit, and we got to the point where we were about two weeks from shutting down for good,” he said.
Added Sabrina: “I got a call from someone saying they were with Food Network, and I thought we were being punked. They said we had to be able to show a loss, which was no problem, since our sales were down about 80 percent.”
The Andersons said they were also there to help the owners of Giovani’s know what to expect during the renovation process, particularly since Irvine is known for displaying some tough love to his clients.
“We followed what he said, but you have to really listen,” Tom said. “It can be hard getting your teeth kicked in like that.”
Big Tom’s episode aired on a Thursday, and they had guests from 17 different states by the following Saturday.
“We’re still getting people from that,” he said. “We’re out of debt, and we’re actually able to pay ourselves for the first time since we opened up. When we need to be away for a few days, like now, we can do that. It completely changed our lives. I just wish someone had been around to let us know what to expect.”
Added Sabrina: “I would do it again a million times."
In addition to helping make their business successful, the Andersons said they had also been able to give back by providing free holiday meals to homeless people and first responders with the help of local churches.
And Irvine was a big part of making it all happen.
“He doesn’t want to go on TV with a venture that will fail,” Tom said. “And he doesn’t need the money, this is a man who has fed presidents. He’s top notch, he’s legit and he’s got a heart this big. He still calls us to check in from time to time.”
The Restaurant: Impossible episode featuring Giovani’s will likely air sometime in the late spring or early summer, but a specific date was not available Tuesday.