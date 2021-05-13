Resolute Forest Products donates to The Arc of South Talladega County

Resolute Forest Products have had 500,000 straight work hours without a recordable injury, and The Arc of South Talladega County will benefit from their safety.
Employees reached the safety milestone on March 2, 2021 following 290 safe workdays. In return, they received $5,000 from their parent company to present to a local organization. They selected The Arc of South Talladega County. These funds will be used immediately toward the refurbishment of our multi-purpose room at The Arc's Sylacauga facility.
This room accommodates about 18 clients daily and is used to educate them in a clean, safe, and aesthetically pleasing environment.
“The Arc of South Talladega County was selected to receive the donation because of the good work this organization does to promote and protect the human rights of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities,” said Pat Hogg, the mill’s general manager. “The Arc supports and encourages their clients’ participation in community activities.”
Resolute Forest Products recognized employees of its Coosa Pines pulp mill in April for achieving more than 500,000 consecutive work hours without a recordable injury.
“Reaching 500,000 safe work hours is a great achievement for our Coosa Pines employees,” said Richard Tremblay, Resolute’s senior vice president, pulp and paper operations. “I am proud to recognize their accomplishment with a $5,000 award for a local organization. Since 2013, the mill has contributed more than $78,000 to community programs and organizations in the area thanks to employees’ exemplary safety performance.”
The Arc promotes and protects the human rights of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities and actively supports their full inclusion and participation in the community throughout their lifetimes.
“On behalf of The Arc of South Talladega County, we are pleased to receive this generous donation on behalf of the employees at the Coosa Pines mill,” said Leah Allen, the organization’s executive director. “These funds will be used immediately toward the refurbishment of our multi-purpose room at our Sylacauga facility. This room accommodates approximately 18 clients daily and is used to educate our clients in a clean, safe, and aesthetically pleasing environment.”