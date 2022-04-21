Resolute Forest Products' Coosa Pines mill donates $3,000 to scholarship foundation

CHILDERSBURG — Resolute Forest Products’ Coosa Pines pulp mill presented a $3,000 check to the Talladega-Sylacauga Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Scholarship Foundation, Inc. earlier today.
The mill’s general manager, Pat Hogg, made the presentation to Anthony Williams, board member of the Foundation.
“Resolute’s Coosa Pines mill is pleased to be a founding sponsor of such a worthwhile educational cause,” Hogg said. “This donation will provide three graduating high school seniors with $1,000 each to further their education at the college or university of their choice.”
“We are thankful for the mill’s continued support over the past 18 years for the annual scholarship awards,” Williams said. “This year the Foundation will be awarding 12 to 15 scholarships at $1000 each to graduating high school senior students throughout Talladega and Coosa Counties. The awards are based on students’ outstanding academic and leadership achievements.”
During the past 18 years, the Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi has supported over 200 young men and women from Talladega and Coosa Counties with financial scholarships totaling more than $215,000 through the Kappa Alpha Psi Scholarship Foundation, which is an approved 501(c) 3 charitable organization. Resolute’s community engagement strategy targets philanthropic contributions to two key pillars of sustainable development: social (community health and education) and environmental (community projects and education).
In 2021, the donations and sponsorships — including academic support at both the local and corporate levels — totaled more than $1.3 million.