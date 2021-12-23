Residents of Talladega Health Care get an extra special Christmas, thanks to pair of gift-givers

TALLADEGA — Christmas is always a very special time of year, but for the residents at Talladega Health Care, this year was extra special.
Michael Scales has been bringing gifts to the residents for more than 10 years on all of the expected gift giving holidays, but for almost two years, since Easter 2020, he has not been able to deliver them himself because of the COVID-19 pandemic. That changed Wednesday, when the gift-giving was once again in person.
Scales also had some extra help this year in the person of Mildred Woods, who handed out gift bags containing body wash and Christmas cards to 125 residents of Talladega Health Care.
Woods is Worthy Matron of the Elizabeth Chapter No. 447 of the Order of Eastern Star. Scales serves as her Worshipful Master, she explained.
“We’re happy to see all (Scales) has done, and it inspired us to dig a little deeper, give a little more,” Woods said.
Scales handed out $25 gift cards to all of the residents, as well as gifts of hats, gloves, blankets, shirts,socks, thermal garments, tee shirts, pajamas and all sorts of other gifts as well.
“First of all, I want to thank my church, First United Methodist Church, especially Kay Spears, and all the staff who wanted to see this continue. God has really blessed us, he didn’t let COVID stop us for a minute,” he said.
“We wanted this year to be special. I was thinking about when Jesus asked Peter if he loved Him, and Peter said of course he did. And he asked a second time, and Peter said you know I do. And then He asked a third time, and when Peter said yes, He said ‘feed my sheep.’ That’s my job, you all are my sheep. Not a holiday, not a day will go by that I won’t try to feed you.”