Republican Women of South Talladega County to host meeting tonight

Republican Women of South Talladega County will hold its first meeting today at Harvey’s on Noble in Sylacauga from 6-7:30 p.m.
Britnie Garner, president of the Alabama Federation of Republican Women, is the organization’s first speaker, and future speakers include District 33 House Representative Ben Robbins and Attorney General Steve Marshall.
According to RWSTC president Nancy Stroup, the newly formed organization has 25 members and nine associate members.
“Our mission is to be informed and encourage voters to support conservative values and elect qualified candidates who will uphold the constitution of the United States of America,” she said.
The organization will meet the first Thursday of each month, and is planning to hold a membership drive soon. Membership dues are $40 yearly. Associate members, such as husbands, businessmen and elected officials may join as associate members with dues of $30 a year.
For more information, visit the RWSTC Facebook page.