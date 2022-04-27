Rep. Williams, a Talladega College grad, will give commencement address at alma mater

TALLADEGA — U.S. Rep. Nikema Williams will deliver the commencement address to Talladega College’s 2022 graduates on May 7, according to a news release from the school.
The event is set for 9 a.m. on the Dr. Billy C. Hawkins Student Center quad.
Williams, 43, a Talladega College graduate, was elected to the House of Representatives as a Democrat from Georgia. She took office Jan. 2, 2021. Before that, she served as chair of the Georgia Democratic Party and spent 2017-2021 in the Georgia State Senate.
Her great-aunt is Autherine Lucy Foster, who was the first Black student to attend the University of Alabama in 1956.
“We are pleased to have Mrs. Williams serve as this year’s commencement speaker,” said Dr. Lisa Long, acting president of Talladega College. “She is one of the institution’s most prized alums, and I truly feel that her accomplishments will serve as an inspiration for our graduates.”
According to the release, Williams was born in Columbus, Ga., and raised by her grandparents in Smiths Station. She attended Talladega College where she was initiated into the Chi Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated. She has been recognized as one of Georgia Trend magazine’s 100 Most Influential Georgians, Forty under Forty, Power 30 Under 30, Outstanding Atlanta, and Who’s Who in Black Atlanta. As state senator, she received the Freshman Legislator of the Year award from the Georgia Legislative Black Caucus and the 2020 Pinnacle Leadership Award from Delta Sigma Theta Sorority. Recently, she was awarded the ACLU of Georgia’s Dare to Create — Liberty Award.
According to the release, she is considered a fierce advocate for social justice, women, and families. As a former grocery store cashier, union member, special needs educator in Georgia’s Fulton and Clayton counties, caregiver to her mother, and a mother of a young Black son, Congresswoman Williams understands the issues most important to Georgia’s 5th Congressional District. These experiences fueled her journey in Congress.
Williams was elected as the Freshman Class president for the 117th Congress. As president, she organizes and advances the interests of her Freshmen Democratic colleagues to fulfill their oath to work for the people. Williams sits on the Financial Services Committee and the Transportation and Infrastructure and Select Committee on the Modernization of Congress. In addition, she has membership in several caucuses, including the Congressional Black Caucus, Democratic Women’s Caucus, Congressional Progressive Caucus, Voting Rights Caucus, LBGTQ+ Equality Caucus, and the HBCU Caucus.
Before her service in Congress, Williams was vice president of public policy at Planned Parenthood Southeast.