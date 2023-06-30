 Skip to main content
Religious group signs up as a U-Haul dealer

People in and around Talladega who will be moving to a new residence now have another option for transporting their stuff. Heavenly Grace Gospel Word Network has signed on as U-Haul Neighborhood Dealer serving the Talladega community.

“Heavenly Grace Gospel Word Network will offer essential services like U-Haul trucks, trailers, towing equipment, support rental items and in-store pickup for boxes,” according to a press release from U-Haul of Alabama. 