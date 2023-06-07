 Skip to main content
Relay For Life returns to St. Clair County

The American Cancer Society is bringing Relay For Life back to the St. Clair and Leeds area this year.  

“Relay For Life is more than just a walk,” said Jennifer Price, the local volunteer heading up the St. Clair County Relay for Life fundraising efforts. “It is a volunteer-led movement that unites communities to celebrate cancer survivors, remember loved ones lost to cancer and raise funds to improve the lives of people with cancer and their families.” 