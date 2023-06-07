Relay For Life returns to St. Clair County

The American Cancer Society is bringing Relay For Life back to the St. Clair and Leeds area this year.
“Relay For Life is more than just a walk,” said Jennifer Price, the local volunteer heading up the St. Clair County Relay for Life fundraising efforts. “It is a volunteer-led movement that unites communities to celebrate cancer survivors, remember loved ones lost to cancer and raise funds to improve the lives of people with cancer and their families.”
The Relay For Life event is slated for 11 a.m., Sept. 16, at the St. Clair County Arena in Odenville, where the community will celebrate survivors and remember those lost to the disease, while raising money to help cancer patients and their families.
“We are working to help the American Cancer Society advance its mission through advocacy, research and patient support in an effort to ensure that everyone has an opportunity to prevent, detect, treat and survive cancer,” Price said.
Kay Franklin, with the American Cancer Society, said in 2023, roughly 1.9 million new cancer cases and 609,820 deaths from cancer are expected to occur in the United States, with more than 30,730 expected to occur here in Alabama. Cancer continues to be the second most common cause of death among Americans, after heart disease.
“We are making a difference in the St. Clair, Shelby and Jefferson counties by providing free housing at our Joel Lee Griffin Hope Lodge in Birmingham to 20 cancer patients for a total of 230 nights, in 2022,” Franklin said.
Hope Lodge is a home away from home for cancer patients and their caregivers while they are receiving treatments — this is just one of the many programs provided that help reduce the financial burden on cancer patients, she said.
Founded by Dr. Gordy Klatt in Tacoma, Wash., in 1985, Relay For Life unites communities across the globe to celebrate people who have been touched by cancer, remember loved ones lost and take action for lifesaving change.
Since 1985, Relay For Life has raised $6.8 billion to help save lives from cancer.
Relay for Life officials said volunteers can visit RelayForLife.org/stclairleedsal to sign up for Relay.
Volunteers can also form a team, by pulling family, friends or co-workers together to join the family friendly event.
Others who cannot participate in this year’s fun-fill event can still help save lives by making a donation through the American Cancer Society’s website.
Franklin said every dollar fuels the American Cancer Society’s fight against cancer.