Rehabilitation group awards reaccreditation to E.H. Gentry Facility

eh gentry
Tucker Webb/The Daily Home

The Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities International announced that Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind’s E. H. Gentry Facility has once again earned its CARF accreditation for a period of three years. 

This accreditation also includes E. H. Gentry Facility’s components located at AIDB’s regional centers across the state.