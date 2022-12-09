Rehabilitation group awards reaccreditation to E.H. Gentry Facility

The Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities International announced that Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind’s E. H. Gentry Facility has once again earned its CARF accreditation for a period of three years.
This accreditation also includes E. H. Gentry Facility’s components located at AIDB’s regional centers across the state.
“I am very appreciative of the entire team who dedicated their time to ensure E. H. Gentry Facility achieved this accreditation,” said E. H. Gentry executive director Jessica Edmiston. “Receiving the cumulative report from the accreditation process was a humbling reminder of all of the successes, both big and small, we often take for granted.”
The facility received the highest accreditation possible, a three-year accreditation. There were no recommendations in the four areas of accreditation — employment, evaluation, services for the blind, and assistive technology — where the program standards were found to be without deficiencies or shortcomings.
CARF also conducted an audit on the following administrative areas: leadership, strategic planning, input from persons served, legal, financial planning, workforce development, technology, rights of persons served, accessibility, performance measurement, and performance improvement.
Out of over 1,500 standards reviewed, E. H. Gentry Facility received only three recommendations.
“I am very proud of the team at E. H. Gentry Facility and across the state whose extraordinary work during the process earned them this high level of accreditation,” said AIDB President John Masica.
“The dynamic leadership from executive director Jessica Edmiston backed by a team committed to providing quality and innovative programs for adults who are deaf, blind, deafblind, or have other accommodation needs that prepare them for jobs and everyday life,” Mascia said.
The CARF site surveyor team visited the facility at the end of August.
“We have been working hard, every day, for the past three years to achieve this stellar outcome,” said Yevette Pearce, director of student and general services, adult education, and CARF accreditation compliance.
“This outcome was due to the hard work and collaboration of the staff and students of E. H. Gentry Facility, the staff throughout AIDB’s statewide network of ten Regional Centers, AIDB’s support staff, AIDB’s leadership, community stakeholders, and our ADRS partners. At AIDB, we truly take the CARF standards to heart as we believe the individuals who access our services deserve only the very best.”
The latest accreditation is the sixth consecutive three-year accreditation that the international accrediting body has awarded to E. H. Gentry Facility. It represents the highest level of accreditation that can be awarded to an organization that successfully achieves the CARF Standards.
“I'm so proud of the hard work that staff at AIDB have put in over the past three years to be able to achieve this outcome with CARF,” said Jenny Savage, regional director, AIDB Montgomery Regional Center. “It was a team effort from staff in several departments all working together. The survey process allowed the programs at AIDB to shine.”
An organization that has been awarded a CARF accreditation has also put itself through a rigorous peer review process and has demonstrated to a team of surveyors during an on-site visit that its programs and services are measurable and accountable.