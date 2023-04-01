Rehab Services staffers explain their work at Chamber event

The Alabama Department of Rehabilitation Services in Talladega hosted the Greater Talladega and Lincoln Area Chamber of Commerce’s Chamber Coffee Thursday morning, providing staff members with an opportunity to explain their role.
According to Business Relations Consultant Athena Camp, ADRS provides services through all phases of life.
Camp’s role, and the specialty of the Talladega location, is job placement and services for adults who are deaf, blind or both. Local staff includes counselors, visual rehabilitation, deaf support and an audiologist on site. Chamber director Jason Daves said he had even been able to get help with hearing aids through ADRS.
Camp explained that her job involved working closely with businesses about hiring employees with disabilities and complying with the Americans with Disabilities Act. She also provides instruction on inclusion, etiquette and tax issues related to disabled employees.
There are also engineers on staff to help businesses make necessary accommodations. ADRS also provides job coaching for potential employees with disabilities.