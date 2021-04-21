Regulatory hurdles cleared, First Bank acquisition of SouthFirst begins transition period

It’s officially a done deal.
First Bank of Alabama’s acquisition of Sylacauga-based SouthFirst Bank has cleared all of the expected regulatory hurdles on schedule, with a period of transition now getting under way.
“We closed Thursday, and met with SouthFirst employees on Monday,” according to First Bank of Alabama President and CEO Chad Jones. “Everything is running as smoothly as possible.”
Under the agreement, which was unanimously approved by the boards of both banks last fall, First Bank of Alabama agreed to acquire 100 percent of SouthFirst’s stock, with SouthFirst being merged into First Bank of Alabama.
Although the two banks are now part of the same company, First Bank of Alabama and SouthFirst will remain on separate operating systems until July 9, which is a Friday. When the banks reopen July 12, which is the next Monday, the two systems will be one.
Until then, business will continue largely as normal. First Bank of Alabama customers will be able to make deposits at SouthFirst locations, but the opposite will not be the case until July 12.
“The signs have changed, but you’ll still be seeing all the same faces,” Jones said. “SouthFirst customers should be getting letters this week with a list of frequently asked questions that will go into greater detail. If they’re having trouble or have any questions, they can call First Bank of Alabama. They’ll keep the same account numbers, for instance, but the name of the type of account may change.”
First Bank of Alabama customers will not be affected by the change, Jones said.
“We’re really excited to have SouthFirst customers joining our banking family,” Jones said. “We will be offering them a large array of services, and we hope they will be more comfortable in their banking experience going forward.”
The merger will allow First Bank of Alabama to add locations in Sylacauga, Talladega and Clanton, bringing their total to 11 across east central Alabama.