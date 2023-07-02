 Skip to main content
Registration details announced for Talladega youth sports

The Talladega Parks and Recreation Department will open registration for youth soccer, football and cheerleading Wednesday, July 5. Registration will remain open until Aug. 4.

Soccer is divided into two different age groups. For mini-league soccer players, between the ages of 3 and 5, registration is $35 per child. For children ages 6 through 12, registration is $60 each.