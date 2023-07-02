Registration details announced for Talladega youth sports

The Talladega Parks and Recreation Department will open registration for youth soccer, football and cheerleading Wednesday, July 5. Registration will remain open until Aug. 4.
Soccer is divided into two different age groups. For mini-league soccer players, between the ages of 3 and 5, registration is $35 per child. For children ages 6 through 12, registration is $60 each.
The cost for football registration is $75 per child, for kids between 8 and 12.
Cheerleading, also for 8- to 12-year-olds is $25.
The age control date for football and cheerleading is Sept. 1, while the control date for soccer is July 31.
Registration will be at the Spring Street Recreation Center during regular business hours. For more information, please call 256-362-0514 or visit the Spring Street Recreation Center’s Facebook page.