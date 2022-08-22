Redistricting proposal faces likely Talladega County Commission vote Sept. 12

TALLADEGA — The Talladega County Commission held a public hearing on a redistricting proposal at their regular meeting Monday night.
Because commissioners Tony Haynes and Phillip Morris were both absent, no action was taken on the proposal. It likely will be put to a vote when the commission meets again Sept. 12.
Commission Chairman Kelvin Cunnigham also pointed out that, due to delays that the commission had not control over, the new district map will not impact the 2022 midterm elections. He said it will go into effect starting with the general elections in 2024.
The commission previously had approved a contract with Alabama State University’s Center for Leadership and Public Policy to make recommendations on adjusting the district boundary lines.
Every 10 years, adjustments are required for equal representation among the five districts represented on the county commission.
Based on the county’s population as a whole, the ideal population of each of the five districts should be 16,430. Since obtaining the exact number in each district would be virtually impossible the courts have said that a district can be five percent above or below the optimum number. Based on this, a district may legally have a population between 15,609 and 17,221.
In addition, Cunningham said, a federal lawsuit many years ago had ordered that at least one of the five commission districts have a majority-minority population. That is currently district 3, represented by Cunningham.
While rebalancing the population, each district must remain contiguous and self-contained. For example, Cunningham said, Districts 1, 2 and 3 increased in size while districts 4 and 5 did not. Cunningham’s district borders 2, 4 and 5, but not 1.
“So, I’m giving people to districts 4 and 5, and to keep my district where it needs to be, I’m taking some from District 2,” he said. “But district 1 doesn’t touch my district, so there’s no exchange there.”
Cunningham also pointed out that District 3 has a unique problem, specifically that it contains a federal prison, the Talladega County Metro Jail and a work camp in Childersburg. While the residents at all of these locations count toward the population of the district, most of them cannot actually vote.
District 1 is currently represented by Darrell Ingram, and takes in most of Munford and Lincoln. Under the new proposed map, his district would have a population of 17,082, with 12,294 white residents and 3,670 Black.
District 2, represented by Haynes, would have a population of 16,751, including 11,969 white and 3,800 Black.
Cunningham’s district would have an overall population of 16,279, with 5,572 white residents and 10,051 Black residents, remaining the only majority-minority district in the county.
District 4, represented by Commissioner Mally Limbaugh, would have a total population of 16,041, with 11,474 white and 3,765 Black.
District 5, including Sylacauga, represented by Morris, would have an overall population of 15,969, with 9,905 white and 5,153 Black.
Copies of the proposed map are available through the Talladega County Commission offices in Talladega and Sylacauga.
Also Monday, the commission:
—Agreed to let the International Motorsports Hall of Fame use an electronic sign to promote a concert by Velcro Pygmies Sept. 9 and a car show Oct. 14-16.
—Approved a level $100,000 appropriation for the Talladega County Drug and Violent Crime Task Force for the coming year. County Administrator Pat Lyle said the money is already in the budget.
—Approved an alcohol license application for Curry Station Vending at the combat park.
—Approved Highway Department materials bids for the coming fiscal year, including plant mix, gravel, timber, fuel and other bulk items.
—Approved Rebuild Alabama Projects for the coming year.
—Approved a flood plain request from the highway department.
—Reappointed Tommy Hardy to the E-911 Board.
—Surplussed four Chevrolet Tahoes from the Sheriff’s Office.
—Approved a training request for a mapper to attend a virtual seminar.
—Approved the replacement of two servers at a cost of $27,504. The new servers will allow finance and commission records to be digitized.
—Announced that all county offices will be closed for Labor Day.