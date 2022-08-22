 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Redistricting proposal faces likely Talladega County Commission vote Sept. 12

Talladega CC Draft 7-12 (proposed) 800dpi.jpg

Proposed redistricting.

TALLADEGA — The Talladega County Commission held a public hearing on a redistricting proposal at their regular meeting Monday night.

Because commissioners Tony Haynes and Phillip Morris were both absent, no action was taken on the proposal. It likely will be put to a vote when the commission meets again Sept. 12.