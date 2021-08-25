Red Cross faces critical need for blood, will sponsor blood drive next to Motor Sports HoF

The American Red Cross will host a blood drive Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Fox Sports 1 Dome, next to the International Motor Sports Hall of Fame.
Donors will receive two free tickets to the NASCAR doubleheader Oct. 2, a free T-shirt and a four-month special offer from Apple Music (via email). The latter is for new subscribers only.
You can register to donate by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or by visiting redcrossblood.org and entering the sponsor code TALLADEGA. You may also use the Red Cross’s Blood Donor app to preregister.
Those who have been vaccinated for COVID can donate, but be sure to know which brand of vaccine you received.
According to its website, the American Red Cross is experiencing a critical need and is working around the clock to meet the extraordinary blood needs of hospitals and patients.