Recreation group holds meeting in Talladega

Pictured left to right are Alex City representatives Kasey Kaschak and Herbert Harrell, Phenix City representatives Sarah Buice and Kristi Goggans, Wetumpka representatives Bella Bieber and Tiffany Chandler, Talladega Parks and Recreation Director Summer Ammons, Taylor Carlisle, and District V Chairman/Talladega Program Manager Aquatics Brian Hutton. Other meeting attendees included Lincoln representatives Sean Dempsey and Collin Aiken, Sylacauga representative Hunter Caine, Childersburg representative Brad Logan and Talladega Program Coordinator Lucas Thomas.

 Submitted photo

The Talladega Parks and Recreation Department recently hosted the Alabama Recreation and Parks Association District V meeting. 

“During our quarterly District V meetings, we network and share ideas about activities and events in our respective districts. We also review agenda items presented by the state and vote as a district,” said Talladega Parks and Recreation director Summer Ammons. “Once the district determines how it will vote, our chair votes on behalf of the district during the ARPA State Board of Directors meeting.” 