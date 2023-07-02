Recreation group holds meeting in Talladega

The Talladega Parks and Recreation Department recently hosted the Alabama Recreation and Parks Association District V meeting.
“During our quarterly District V meetings, we network and share ideas about activities and events in our respective districts. We also review agenda items presented by the state and vote as a district,” said Talladega Parks and Recreation director Summer Ammons. “Once the district determines how it will vote, our chair votes on behalf of the district during the ARPA State Board of Directors meeting.”
The chairman of District V, Brian Hutton, who serves as Talladega’s program manager for aquatics, said, “We were proud to show off our Talladega hospitality and give everyone an opportunity to explore our city.”
Through educational and networking opportunities, ARPA enables parks and recreation affiliates and professionals to enhance the quality of life of citizens of Alabama, according to Talladega Public Information Officer Mary Sood.
Besides Talladega officials, attendees of the District V meeting included Alex City representatives Kasey Kaschak and Herbert Harrell, Phenix City representatives Sarah Buice and Kristi Goggans, Wetumpka representatives Bella Bieber and Tiffany Chandler, Lincoln representatives Sean Dempsey and Collin Aiken, Sylacauga representative Hunter Caine and Childersburg representative Brad Logan.
District V cities include Talladega, Childersburg, Prattville, Montgomery, Valley, Goodwater, Opelika, Sylacauga, Phenix City, Alex City, Auburn, Wetumpka, Tuskegee, and Lanett.