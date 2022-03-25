Recent rains caused local flooding, knocked down trees

TALLADEGA — Although there were no tornadoes, the storms that tore through Talladega County on Tuesday night did cause some flooding, knocked down trees and caused some power outages.
Talladega County Emergency Management Agency Deputy Director LeighAnn Butler said Thursday that there was widespread flooding in the south end of the county that resulted in some people needing to be rescued. Some roads south of U.S. 280, particularly in Fatyetteville and Lay Lake communities, were closed temporarily.
According to Lay Lake Volunteer Fire Chief Tim Butler, a woman in her 80s and her son had to be rescued from a flooded home not far from First Baptist Church of Fayetteville. They used a boat provided by the Coosa Valley Rescue Squad in Sylacauga, which was delivered to the scene by the Oak Grove Volunteer Fire Department.
“The water was about waist deep,” he said. “We just sent the boat right up to the house.”
He added that Lay Lake responded to eight or nine other calls throughout the night and early morning, including flooded streets and downed trees. Fayetteville Volunteer Fire Department also responded to several of these calls.
“McGowan’s Ferry Road was under four or five feet of water at one point, and parts of Childersburg-Fayetteville Highway were under water also. Camp Brownie Road and Heaslett;s Road also flooded,” he said.
Coosa Valley Electric Cooperative General Manager Jon Cullimore said there had been reports of trees down and lightning strikes in their area, but only about 20 customers had gone without power at any point during the storm.